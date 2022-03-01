Asante Kotoko CEO reveals why red-hot striker Etouga could be forced out of the club

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed the club could be forced to cash in on in-form Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella Etouga following his explosive showings in the Ghana Premier League.The 20-year-old has become the toast of fans in Kumasi, having hit 13 goals so far to rank as the league’s current top scorer.He is in his first season with the Porcupine Warriors, having joined the club ahead of the start of the season, alongside compatriot Georges Omgba Mfegue.“If our supporters don’t come to the stadium, how can we maintain Mbella? We’ll be forced to sell players so that we can balance our books,” Amponsah told Oyerepa FM “Offers are coming in for Franck Mbella and Georges Mfegue. We can only keep these players if supporters are committed to come to the stadium and contribute to the virtual challenge.

"I want to see the supporters who are the fuel of the club contribute much to Kotoko.



“If 10,000 fans attend a single game of our club, on average we can get about GHC200,000 after deductions. Kotoko will bag GHC400,000 in every month which is a huge amount in dollars. We can keep our best players.”



Amponsah also called on fans to support an initiative to build the club’s first ever stadium.



Until now, the Porcupine Warriors play their home games at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a facility owned by the Government of Ghana.



Their lack of personal ownership has forced the club to periodically move to other grounds, including the Accra Sports Stadium, home of arch-rivals Hearts of Oak, whenever the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is declared unavailable for usage by the National Sports Authority, managers of the 40,000-capacity government facility.



“I will build a stadium for Asante Kotoko within 18 months if I should get 100,000 committed supporters to contribute $100 each,” Amponsah stated.



“Anyone who pays $100 for the Asante Kotoko stadium project, will have his or her name and date of birth on the block forever.”



According to reports, Kotoko have targeted a stadium with a capacity of about 20,000.