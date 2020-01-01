Asante Kotoko captain Annan warns against forced pay cuts

The goalkeeper reacts to speculation of slashed salaries in the camp of the Porcupine Warriors

skipper Felix Annan has stated a decision concerning pay cuts at the club in the wake of the continuous absence of football will have to be first discussed with the playing body.

With many football competitions around the world at a standstill, some clubs are having to reduce the salaries of its members, particularly players, to help keep the sides afloat during these hard times.

A lack of football means a huge drop in teams' financial resources due to the blocking of revenue streams, especially matchday income.

More teams

“In life I've always believed in proper communication and in everything you do communication is very key," Annan told Atinka FM in response to rumours about a slash in the camp of the Porcupine Warriors.

“So if management engages the playing body in a meeting and we come into consensus, why not [we will accept]?

“This is not something that should be forced on us.

“The clubs in Europe engaged their players in a meeting and agreed on that pay cut decision.

“We all understand the situation but we should all come to terms of what is best for all of us.”

The Premier League was forced to take a break at the matchweek 15 stage due to growing cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

Article continues below

With the rising number of cases daily, it is unclear when the championship will be making a return.

A total of 641 persons have been infected by the virus, eight of whom have died.

and are among the top clubs around the world to announce some form of pay cuts due to the worrying no-football situation.

