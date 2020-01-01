Asante Kotoko captain Annan reveals Champions League ambitions

The Porcupine Warriors skipper talks about his goals ahead of the 2020-21 campaign

skipper Felix Annan has stated winning the Caf sits top of his targets at the club.

The Porcupine Warriors are preparing for a second successive campaign in the elite continental inter-club championship, having received a ticket from the Football Association (GFA) Executive Council following the premature termination of the 2019-20 domestic football season.

Annan has been with the club since 2015, initially joining on loan from Ghana Premier League ( ) counterparts Wafa.

More teams

“My wish is to win trophies, especially the , before my tenure ends at Asante Kotoko. It is my aim to help the team win trophies especially the Champions League," Annan, who was appointed captain of Kotoko ahead of last season's Champions League campaign, said, as reported by Footballghana.

"So as far as I’m here, as far as each and every day I’m working for this club, I’m going to try and help the team when I’m asked upon so that we can also win something the fans will remember us for.

“I also want to leave a legacy so I will be remembered one day, after all I did my best and I gave my best for the club."

To stand a chance of winning their first continental title since 1983, Kotoko will have to move beyond the Champions League first round, where they were eliminated last season.

“It is highly possible Kotoko can represent Ghana in Caf Champions League looking at the players and the pedigree of Maxwell Konadu," former player Michael Akuffo told Akoma FM.

“Konadu was the coach that led us to win the Ghana Premier League in 2012 and he has a lot of technical qualities.

“It is a matter of psyching the players and they also believe in themselves that the Caf Champions League is not beyond our reach.

Article continues below

“Every generation has its kind of players and the current squad is made of some quality ones, so Kotoko can play well in Africa.

“The players must give their best to ensure Kotoko is represented well in Africa."

Kotoko won the first of their two Champions League titles in 1970.