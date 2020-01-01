Asante Kotoko captain Annan makes case for club's participation in Africa next season

The Porcupine Warriors goalkeeper shares his views on the potential involvement in continental inter-club football in 2020-2021

skipper Felix Annan has thrown his club's hat in the ring as debates over 's possible representatives for next season's Caf inter-club competitions continue.

Talks about the West African candidates for the 2020-21 Caf and Confederation Cup have become rife due to the unlikelihood of the completion of the current season due to coronavirus disruption.

The 2019-20 Ghana Premier League and have been on hold since March 15 when a ban on public gatherings came into force and it is presently uncertain when football will return.

“Per what I know about Caf rules, we [Kotoko] are still eligible to play in the champions league," Annan told Skyy Power FM.

“The Caf rules state that if a season is not completed or cancelled or suspended because of a problem, the previous champions are to represent the country.

“So if the league is suspended or cancelled, I think we are still eligible to play in the champions league."

The league champions will represent Ghana in the Champions League while the FA Cup winners take a place in the Confederation Cup.

Winners of the Ghana Tier One Special Competition which replaced the Premier League last season, Kotoko participated in the Champions League this season but the adventure ended early as they were knocked out by of in the first round.

, who won the Ghana Tier Two Special Competition - which replaced the FA Cup last year - and played in this term's Confederation Cup, have also expressed interest in playing in Africa next season.

Football in Ghana, meanwhile, remains suspended until at least July 31. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it would not take a final decision on the future of football in the country until June 30.

“Frankly speaking, as at now and as per what the president said that all contact sports activities are suspended until at least July 31, it will be difficult for us to continue the season,” Annan added.

“Even if authorities are able to place measures so that the restriction will be lifted on July 31, clubs will need like one month or six weeks to prepare.

“So we are entering into August-September, so when are we going to finish all these 16 remaining games, [before] we start the next season?

“In my estimation, I think we are not in the right frame to start the league now."

, who won the Champions League in 2000 and the Confederation Cup in 2004, have also expressed interest in the 2020-21 continental action.