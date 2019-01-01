Asante Kotoko bring back Konadu as Zachariassen replacement

The home-based Black Stars coach has sealed a deal to lead the Porcupine Warriors for the next two years

Premier League giants have appointed home-based Black Stars boss Maxwell Konadu as new coach of the club.

The 47-year-old replaces Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen, who was sacked last month following the Porcupine Warriors' poor performance in the Caf and Confederation Cup.

Assistant coach Johnson Smith had been in charge of the club since Zachariassen's exit.

"I am back and can say that I am very delighted with the development," Konadu told Kotoko Express App.

"I thank the Management and the supporters for the confidence shown in me.

"I will do my best but will ask that the supporters exercise patience as trying to improve the team."

Konadu signed a two-year deal on Monday and is set to lead the club into the domestic league which kicks off on December 28.

The most successful club in the history of the championship, the Kumasi-based side will hope to win a record 24th title under their new man.

Konadu returns to Kotoko for a second stint, having earlier led the club to win the league trophy in 2011-12.

He departed to join Ghana's national team as an assistant coach, a role he held until earlier this year.

The former Wa All Stars man has also been in charge of Ghana's home-based side, leading the team to a runners-up finish at the in earlier this year.

