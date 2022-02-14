Asante Kotoko boss Ogum welcomes Ghana coaching role recommendations

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum believes his recommendation for Ghana’s head coaching position by former Football Association boss Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe could be a recognition of his good work in the Premier League.



Ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria in March, the West Africans have assembled a four-man coaching leadership led by Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, with support from former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton, Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng and ex-Nordsjaelland assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



Nyaho-Tamakloe, GFA president between 2001 and 2005, however, believes Ogum, whose Kotoko side currently top the Premier League table, deserves to lead the Black Stars.



“I think probably he sat from afar, and saw what I’m doing, per his astuteness,” Ogum said in reaction to Nyaho-Tamakloe’s suggestion, Joy Sports reports.



“I mean, we know him to be following football over decades, I mean so many years as a seasoned football administrator.



“So I think per his experience and what he is seeing about me and being there as a former FA president and with the Black Stars and knowing the dynamics of what goes on at the Black Stars, probably that is making him take that informed decision about me.”



Ghana are set to host Nigeria in Cape Coast on March 24, three days before playing as guests in Abuja in the reverse fixture.



Ghana are without a substantive head coach following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac for a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign.



"I will suggest that we give a local coach, in person of the trainer of Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Ogum [the opportunity],” Nyaho-Tamakloe stated last week.



“I have studied that man carefully and he has brought a lot of life to Kotoko and if we really want to get somewhere, we should give that gentleman the power and I can tell you he will give us a team we can be surprised about.



"Dramani can be paired with Dr. Ogum of Kotoko, and we shall see the result. He will build the boys in what we call ‘war footy’ and it is going to be a challenge because the boys will have to work very hard.”



Ogum was head coach of GPL side Wafa before crossing carpets to Kotoko last year.