Asante Kotoko boss Konadu: We'll need six weeks training for Ghana Premier League return

The Porcupine Warriors trainer talks about the possibilities for the domestic championship amid Covid-19 challenges

coach Maxwell Konadu has set out the conditions under which his side could possibly get back in action in the Premier League.

The championship had been on hold since March, owing to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghanaian football community has become divided over the way forward. Whereas a group wants the current season completely annulled in favour of an all-new term in August/September, another side wants the campaign continued as soon as possible.

"We have to sit and analyse our current situation [about] whether to truncate or continue the season," Konadu told Happy FM.

“The stakeholders must all come on board and discuss whether we are far behind or can continue the season to synchronise with the European calendar [in August/September] - depending on the restart [date] of the league.

"We will need about six weeks to get the players back in shape. We have to train, play some friendly matches and be ready for the league."

coach Edward Nii Odoom agrees with Konadu's assertion.

The league was at the matchweek 15 stage when it ground to a halt on March 15 with leading the standings.

“Yes we will need up to six weeks to train and I agree with Maxwell. We have to prepare them psychologically, mentally and physically and this also requires time," Odoom remarked.

Former Kotoko and Hearts coach Bashir Hayford shared his thoughts on the subject too.

“What the coaches said is purely technical," said the former Somalia boss.

"With Covid-19, now I am afraid of the fitness and the conditioning of the players. Now they need proper training with supervision from the coaches. So I agree with them [Konadu and Odoom].



“If the Ghana Football Association will continue with the current season, then they will need a grace period to allow the players prepare and train. If not, injuries will set in when they start. [playing again]."

Football in Ghana has been suspended until at least July 31.

The GFA, meanwhile, will not take a final decision on the immediate future of the sport until June 30.

