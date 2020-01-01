Asante Kotoko boss Konadu explains team's recent struggles
Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu believes his team's performance in the Ghana Premier League has been affected by recent injury setbacks.
It is has not been the best of seasons so far for the Porcupine Warriors who have won one of their last four games.
The side, despite dropping points, are joint-top of the table ahead of their matchweek 11 clash with Aduana Stars on Wednesday. Kotoko were held to a 0-0 home draw with Ashanti Gold on Sunday.
"When you have some of the best players in your team out of action due to injuries and minor illness, it is a problem," Konadu said, as reported by Footballghana.
"Even though we registered 30 players, there are no doubts over who your best players are and that is a fact. Everybody can play but other players do far better than the other ones.
"It is just that against AshGold, the replacements did their best but it was not enough. I told them and perhaps, I was a bit harsh on them.
"We have to go back and hit the ground running and get things going properly. We have to do better than what we did against AshGold. The fans deserve something way better than this."
The likes of Maxwell Baakoh, Mudasiru Salisu, Augustine Okrah and Matthew Cudjoe are all trying to get into their strides after recent spells on the sidelines.
The Porcupines are chasing their 24th title in the league.