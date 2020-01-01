Asante Kotoko back to winning ways in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors registered their first win in three league games in the Friday night fixture in Accra

A brilliant fightback saw come from behind to beat Bechem United a 3-1 in the Premier League on Friday.

Hafiz Konkoni Wontah scored first for visiting Bechem but Martin Antwi, Augustine Okrah and Ibrahim Moro hit back for the Porcupine Warriors to seal all three points in the matchweek 12 fixture.

The game, a Kotoko home fixture, took place at the Accra Sports Stadium which has been adopted by the club for the remainder of the season. It was their first home match at the venue.

The win also marks the Porcupine Warriors' return to winning ways, having previously gone three games without a win in all competitions.

Wontah put the visitors in front in the 20th minute, heading home a corner after a good Augustine Randolf delivery.

After the referee reversed a Kotoko penalty decision, Antwi made it 1-1 on 37 minutes finding the back of the net after the goalkeeper tipped a cross into the path of the attacker.

On the stroke of half-time, Okrah scored to put the hosts in front before Imoro curled in a beautiful free-kick to make it 3-1.

Kotoko have moved to joint-top of the table as Bechem occupy the seventh position ahead of the remainder of the matchweek 12 round of games on Saturday and Sunday.

