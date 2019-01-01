Asante Kotoko announce preparations for Special Competition semifinals

The Porcupine Warriors are fully back and are set to fine tune for the weekend’s showdown with the Phobians

kicked off a four-day residential camping in Asante Mampong on Monday, few days after rescinding their pullout decision and appear set for the Special Competition semi-final against .

The one-off match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with the winner meeting who emerges from the second semi-final clash between Ashantigold and Karela.

Article continues below

The Porcupine Warriors announced their withdrawal from the campaign last week, citing unfair conditions, one of which was a bigger share of gate proceeds for Hearts, 40%, while the remaining 60% would be split between Kotoko and the Normalisation Committee (NC).

However, the NC has confirmed Kotoko’s return to the campaign after accepting a reviewed sharing format of 40 /40 with Hearts.

The winner of the Special Competition will represent in the upcoming Caf .