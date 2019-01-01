Women's World Cup
Asante Kotoko announce preparations for Special Competition semifinals

The Porcupine Warriors are fully back and are set to fine tune for the weekend’s showdown with the Phobians

Asante Kotoko kicked off a four-day residential camping in Asante Mampong on Monday, few days after rescinding their pullout decision and appear set for the Special Competition semi-final against Hearts of Oak.

The one-off match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with the winner meeting who emerges from the second semi-final clash between Ashantigold and Karela.

The Porcupine Warriors announced their withdrawal from the campaign last week, citing unfair conditions, one of which was a bigger share of gate proceeds for Hearts, 40%, while the remaining 60% would be split between Kotoko and the Normalisation Committee (NC).

However, the NC has confirmed Kotoko’s return to the campaign after accepting a reviewed sharing format of 40 /40 with Hearts.

The winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana in the upcoming Caf Champions League.
 

