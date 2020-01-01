Asante Kotoko and Wafa share spoils in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors and the Academy Boys failed to produce a goal in their matchweek eight encounter on Wednesday

were denied three points for the second time in three days in the Premier League following a stalemate with Wafa on Wednesday.

After settling for a 0-0 draw with Liberty Professionals on Sunday, the Porcupine Warriors repeated the score-line in their matchweek eight away fixture at Wafa Sports Complex in midweek. Kotoko and Wafa sit fourth and fifth respectively on the league table.

Elsewhere, there was a big disappointment for second-placed who succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to who sat bottom of the log ahead of the fixture. Michael Ohene Agyei, Seidu Abubakar and Issac Donkor netted for the hosts while Yahaya Mohammed converted a penalty to grab a consolation goal for Aduana. Albert Hammond missed a Dwarfs penalty.

At Golden City Park, Zackaria Fuseini's 56th-minute strike ensured a 1-0 triumph for the hosts and league leaders Berekum over 14th-placed Karela United.

The score was not any different at Akoon Park where Kwasi Donsu's goal five minutes to full-time secured a 1-0 victory for hosts and third-placed over Bechem United who occupy eighth position.

Visiting Allies surprised Eleven Wonders at Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman to claim a 3-0 win. Victorien Adebayor netted twice and Issahaku Zakari added the third goal. Allies are 10th on the standings while Wonders hold a place in the relegation zone.

Dreams FC similarly pulled a surprise on hosts Liberty Professionals in their clash, the former coming away with a 2-1 win. Ibrahim Issah and Dantani Amadu scored first for Eleven-Is-To-One before Elvis Kyei Baffour pulled one back for the Scientific Soccer Lads.

There was yet another away win on matchday eight as Great Olympics beat King Faisal 4-3 in the clash of the new boys. Emmanuel Clottey's double and two more goals from Yussif Razak and Gladson Awako booked three points for the visitors who hold 11th position on the table. Ibrahim Osman of Faisal also scored twice on the day, with the third consolation goal coming from Baba Yahaya.

Legon Cities registered just their second win of the season with a 1-0 triumph over 14th-placed Elmina Sharks. Abdul Karim's effort three minutes to full-time decided the game.

, 19-time league champions, will host fifth placed in the last game of the matchweek in Accra on Thursday.