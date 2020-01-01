Asante Kotoko and King Faisal asked out of Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The two Kumasi-based clubs will no longer play matches at the facility until next season

and King Faisal have been have been told to look for new home grounds for their Premier League matches with immediate effect.

The two clubs currently play at the about 40000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A letter from the Ghana National Sports Authority (NSA), custodians of all governmental facilities, says the stadium is to be made available for renovation works.

The refurbishment will be in two parts; a first phase to give the facility a facelift to host Ghana's national Independence Day celebration on March 6, and a second phase to get the stadium back to pristine condition, the edifice having heavily deteriorated over time.

The stadium last received a renovation service ahead of Ghana's hosting of the 2008 .

The latest refurbishment is expected to last until October this year.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium also hosted matches during the 2000 Afcon. It is also used as a home ground for major Ghana international matches including World Cup and Afcon qualifiers.

Kotoko last played at the facility on Sunday when they hosted in a regional derby in the Ghana Premier League which has reached the matchweek 11 stage.

