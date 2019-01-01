Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to open Ghana Premier League with home fixtures

The line-up of matches for the 2019-20 domestic top-flight has been unveiled

The Football Association (GFA) has released a fixture list for the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign, with and set to kick off the campaign with matches at home.

The championship returns after a one-year break.

Kotoko, the most successful team in the history of the competition with 23 titles, will begin the quest for their first title since 2014 with a clash against Eleven Wonders at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Hearts, with 23 titles, are set for a tough encounter with Berekum at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians and the Porcupine Warriors do not meet until matchday six when they face off at Accra Sports Stadium between the weekend of January 24 and 27.

Article continues below

According to Monday's fixture list published on the FA's official website, "Weekend matches may be played on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays" while "midweek matches may be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays".

"Matches may be played during mornings, mid-afternoons or evenings depending on kick-off times agreed with television partners."

, champions in 2017, remain Cup holders following the suspension of the 2018 competition midway through the season and subsequent annulment.

