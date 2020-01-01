Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak target Adebayor wins Ghana Premier League honour

The Inter Allies attacker's good performances in February has earned him a deserving accolade

Allies talisman Victorien Adebayor has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

In an announcement on the Ghana Football Association's official website on Tuesday, the Benin international beat four other men to the award which honours the most outstanding player in the elite division in the month under review.

Top scorer of the top-flight with 11 goals after Matchweek 13, the 23-year-old won Man of the Match awards on three occasions and assisted two goals in five matches within the period.

His fine performances have attracted interest from giants and .

Elmina Sharks' Benjamin Bernard Boateng, Salifu Ibrahim of Eleven Wonders, ' Caleb Amankwah and Sulley Ibrahim of Great Olympics were the other contenders.

In the coaches' category, Allies, who currently sit 11th on the league table, ruled once again as trainer Henrik Lehm won the Coach of the Month award.

He led the Eleven-Is-To-One to three victories, one draw and one defeat in February.

The Danish coach beat off competition from Yaw Acheampong of Elmina Sharks, Hearts of Oak's Edward Odoom, Ignatius Osei Fosu of Eleven Wonders and Wafa's Prosper Narteh.

