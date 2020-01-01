Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak target Adebayor reacts to Berekum Chelsea stunner

The Inter Allies talisman speaks on his outstanding display in Matchweek 10 of the Ghana Premier League

Allies striker Victorien Adebayor has set his sights on winning the Premier League top scorer award following his glittering start to the season.

The Niger forward took his season tally to 10 strikes with a double as Allies stunned Berekum 3-1 in a Matchweek 10 away fixture on Saturday.

He sits two goals clear at the top of the scorer's chart.

"I told my teammates I want to score two goals against Berekum Chelsea to make a statement," Adebayor said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"And thank God I was able to score two goals.

"I’m ready to fight for the Golden Boot."

Adebayor's opening goal against Chelsea was a work of beauty as he made a dashing run into the box, beat his marker to create space before curling a sweet effort over the goalkeeper.

"I saw from the beginning the keeper wasn’t good," said the attacker.

"He was panicking in the goalposts.

"So I knew if I add a bit of technique I could score from that angle."

Adebayor will hope to continue his good run when eighth-placed Allies host first-positioned on Matchday 11.

His fine showing has drawn interest from and who are the most successful clubs in the history of the league.

