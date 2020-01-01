Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak Ghana Premier League games postponed indefinitely

Continental engagements and Ghana's upcoming general elections have necessitated a change of plans

's 2020-21 Premier League ( ) matchday three and four fixtures have been postponed indefinitely, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced.

's matchday one clash with , which was set for December 9 after a first postponement from the opening weekend of the championship due to coronavirus-related concerns, has also been rescheduled again.

The three matches are part of five games which have had to be moved to new dates due to Ghana's upcoming presidential election, as well as the involvement of Kotoko and in Caf inter-club competitions.

"The Ghana Football Association would like to hereby inform Premier League clubs and stakeholders that five fixtures have been postponed indefinitely,” the GFA announced on its official website on Monday.

"This is because of the 2020 [Ghana] General Elections scheduled for December 07, 2020 as well as Asante Kotoko SC and Ashanti Gold’s involvement in the 2020-21 Caf club competitions.

"The games are as follows: Aduana Stars FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak – Week 1, Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Great Olympics FC– Week 3, Ashanti Gold SC vs King Faisal FC – Week 3, SC vs Asante Kotoko SC – Week 4, Bechem United FC vs AshantiGold SC – Week 4, A new date would be communicated in due course.

"All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly."

Kotoko have played two games in the Premier League so far this season, both ending in 1-1 draws - with Eleven Wonders on matchday one and Berekum in game-week two.

Last Sunday, however, the Porcupine Warriors were missing from domestic action as they took on Mauritanian side Nouadhibou in a Caf preliminary round first leg away fixture, the game ending 1-1.

The two sides are set for a showdown in the return fixture in Accra on December 6, with the winners set to face Al Hilal Club of Sudan or Ugandan outfit Vipers in the next round.

Like Kotoko, Ashanti Gold were caught up in continental action on Sunday as they came face to face with Burkinabe side Salitas for a 0-0 home draw in Obuasi.