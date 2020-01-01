Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak drop points in Premier League

The big boys failed in their bid to get wins in matchweek 11 of the top-flight

and were denied three points as registered a win to move top of the Premier League table in matchweek 11.

Coming into the matchday on the back of three draws and one defeat in their last four games, Kotoko extended their winless streak with a 1-0 loss away at fourth-placed . Samuel Bioh's 94th-minute efort sunk the Porcupine Warriors in Dormaa.

At Akoon Park in Tarkwa, eighth-positioned Hearts and third-from-bottom Karela United played out a 0-0 draw.

AshGold, on the other hand, did not miss an opportunity to take up the top spot as they registered a 1-0 home triumph over Dreams FC at Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium. Abdulai Ibrahim netted the lone goal in the 80th minute, sending Dreams to 10th on the log.

have moved to second on the standings following a 2-1 away victory over Allies. Victorien Adebayor's consolation for Allies has taken him top of the goalscorers' chart with 11 goals. Nana Kofi Babil and Prince Opoku Agyemang found the back of the net for the Yellow and Mauves.

At Nana Agyemang Park in Techiman, Eleven Wonders and Wafa settled for a 1-1 draw. Hosts Wonders took the lead through Abu Musa Sule on 52 minutes but Eric Asamany hit back for Wafa six minutes after the hour mark.

Benjamin Boateng's eighth-minute strike was enough to win all three points for Elmina Sharks who pipped second-from-bottom Wafa 1-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.