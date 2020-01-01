Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak clash in United Kingdom hit by setback

The fixture is postponed due to poor pitch conditions caused by the weather in England

's independence anniversary showdown with archrivals in the United Kingdom has been postponed, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

Originally scheduled for March 7 at London's Barnet Stadium in , the match has had to be moved to a new date due to a problem at the match venue.

The game was set to come off just a day after Ghana's national Independence Day on March 6 to commemorate the West African nation's separation from colonial rule.

More teams

"The much anticipated Independence Cup match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been postponed," the GFA announced on its official website.

"Torrential downpour in the last few days have affected the Barnet pitch, necessitating the postponement of the matches of the National League club, Barnet, and this has affected the scheduled Hearts-Kotoko match at the same venue.

"HRH Sports Consult and ProBall International, who are the organizers of the match, in consultation with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the two clubs have picked April 11, the weekend of the Easter holidays as the new date for the match.

"Further details will be communicated in earnest.

"The Organisers of the match have sent their apologies to all stakeholders including the GFA for all inconveniences caused."

Ghana's two biggest clubs, Kotoko and Hearts are expected to draw spectators from the large Ghanaian and other African communities in the UK.

Article continues below

“There is no real problem with the pitch that a dry spell and a bit work would not quickly resolve, but we have barely had a day without rain since September, and the forecast one in hundred year event has now become our reality," Barnet chairman Tony Kleathous said.

Kotoko and Hearts are the most successful clubs in the history of the domestic league, having won the title on 23 and 19 occasions respectively.

Their rivalry is rated among the fiercest in world football.