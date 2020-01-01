Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak chiefs on impact of Covid-19 on finances

chief executive officer (CEO) George Amoakoh has bemoaned the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the club.

The Porcupine Warriors, like most football teams around the world, are bearing the brunt of temporary suspension of the sport as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

The Premier League and other domestic football competitions in the country have been at a halt since March 15 when a national ban was placed on all public gatherings, including sporting events.

“As a result of this Covid-19, corporate bodies who are supporting us monthly have stopped paying the monies because they are not getting the mileage they are expecting when the football season is on," Amoakoh told Happy FM on Thursday.

"[That's] because we are not playing football, they are not paying the monies.

"[For us] Asante Kotoko, game proceeds are a major source of income, which is then complemented by corporate bodies who augment the monthly revenues."

Ghana's football fraternity has been divided on the immediate future of football in the country.

While a group wants the 2019-20 season cancelled altogether, another section wants football to return as soon as possible, albeit under strict safety protocols like playing matches behind closed doors.

Officials from Berekum , Eleven Wonders and King Faisal have spoken in support of an annulment while sit on the other side of the table.

“In terms of revenue, have lost about two-thirds of their revenue or more. We cannot quantify what we have lost during this period of Covid-19," Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore also told Happy FM.

“We were supposed to sign partnerships and new sponsorships but they have all been suspended for now. I don’t think there is a club in Ghana that can survive mainly on sponsorship.

“No football club can survive just with gate proceeds. {They] also need support from government and corporate Ghana."

The Premier League was at the matchweek 15 stage - with leading the table - when the championship was brought to a halt.

Third-placed Kotoko and ninth-positioned Hearts are the two most successful clubs in the history of the top-flight with 23 and 19 titles respectively.