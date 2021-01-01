Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics draw blanks in Ghana Premier League showdown

The two teams took a point each from their meeting in match week 20 of the top-flight

Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics settled for a 0-0 draw in their top-of-the-table clash in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.

In what is unarguably the biggest fixture of matchday 20's round of matches, the two sides drew blanks in the showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two teams still occupy the top two positions on the league table, with Kotoko sitting superior, but their sharing of the spoils plays into the hands of third-placed Karela United, fourth-spotted Hearts of Oak and fifth-positioned Medeama, who have the chance to close the gap separating them and the top two.

Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto made two changes to the starting team that faced Berekum Chelsea last weekend, Emmanuel Sarkodie replacing suspended Fabio Gama Dos Santos and former Atalanta man Patrick Asmah coming in for Augustine Okrah.

Olympics were led by talismanic playmaker Gladson Awako, former Ashanti Gold midfielder James Akaminko and Ghana B duo Samuel Ashie-Quaye and Michael Otou.

Awako drove a shot over the bar in the 20th minute, then Ashie-Quaye, having fended off a challenge from Mudasiru Salifu, sent a low but feeble shot straight into the arms of Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

Olympics made another attempt, this time around by Akaminko, who released a low shot off target after finding space. He would also get the first chance of the second half but once again, his shot was off target.

Shortly afterwards, Kotoko threw on Godfred Asiamah for Sarkodie and he did not take long to announce his presence as he won the ball inside the box and forced Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare into a save.

In the 76th minute, Samuel Frimpong's quest for a Kotoko opener saw him drive a shot from the edge of the box wide. A minute later at the other end, Otou shot from outside the box but Abalora was well placed to produce a save.

New Brazilian signing Michael Vinicius, after coming on for his second Kotoko appearance, connected to a ball into the box with a header but his effort went wide.

After three minutes of injury time, the referee whistled to bring the game to an end after the teams' inability to put the ball at the back of the net.