Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold advised against Africa yet again

The Porcupine Warriors and The Miners have been urged to focus solely on domestic football next season

Eleven Wonders chief executive officer (CEO) Takyi Arhin is the latest to advise and against competing in the upcoming 2020-21 Caf inter-club competitions.

Kotoko are set to fly 's flag in the as AshGold take a seat in the Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council announced the two clubs as the nation's flag-bearers for the 2020-21 campaign in June following premature termination of the 2019-20 domestic football season due to the coronavirus disturbances.

More teams

Had the term not been cut short, the winners of the Premier League ( ) would have been awarded Ghana's ticket for the Champions League while the champions would have earned the spot in the Confederation Cup.

“Looking at our current situation, I will humbly advise Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold not to participate in the 2020-2021 Caf inter-club competitions," Arhin told Alpha Radio.

“I want Asante Kotoko to focus more on the Adako Jachie [training facility] project and the upgrade of its secretariat than playing in Africa.

“If the stakeholders of the club decide to partake in Africa, who am I to ask them to stop? But my only advice to them is to avoid it for now and prepare well in the subsequent season."

Ashanti Gold have already confirmed their decision to compete in the Confederation Cup next season but Kotoko are yet to make a final decision about the offer.

"Nana Yaw will start work on Monday at the club secretariat to assess things and advise the board on Africa," Kotoko board member Alhaji Abu Lamin told Atinka FM in August following the appointment of Nana Yaw Amponsah as new chief executive officer of the club.

"He has not met with the technical team yet and he needs to know the kind of players we have if they are quality enough [and] the club financial status before anything."

Article continues below

Last season, Kotoko played in the Champions League but their campaign ended early by a first-round elimination at the hands of Tunisian club .

The Porcupine Warriors are eyeing a third title after successes in 1970 and 1983.

Kotoko legend Ibrahim Sunday, ex-club forward Eric Bekoe, Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed and King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah are among a host of personalities to have advised the Porcupine Warriors and Ashanti Gold against competing in Africa next season.