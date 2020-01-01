Asante Kotoko adopt Accra venue as new home for Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors are now set to share the same city with arch-rivals Hearts of Oak for the remainder of the 2019-20 league season

Kumasi-based will play the remainder of their Premier League matches in Accra, the club have announced.

The 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium will host the 23-time league champions.

The development follows an ejecting from their traditional home, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, by the Ghana National Sports Authority, custodians of the facility which is undergoing refurbishment.

More teams

This will bring the number of teams playing their Ghana Premier League home matches in Accra to six.

📣 ANNOUNCEMENT📣



Management has chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as our home ground for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season.



Meanwhile, our duel with Deportivo will be played at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi at 3 pm on Sunday.#AKSC pic.twitter.com/vyQvY184Ct — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 21, 2020

"Management has chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as our home ground for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season," Kotoko announced via their official Twitter account on Friday.

"Meanwhile, our FA Cup duel with Deportivo will be played at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi at 3 pm on Sunday."

Kotoko are not the only club affected by the renovation at Baba Yara Sports Stadium as co-tenants King Faisal are also being forced to look for a temporary home elsewhere.

Article continues below

The clubs are set to return to the facility next season as the refurbishment is expected to be completed in October.

Kotoko join arch-rivals , Liberty Professionals, Great Olympics, Allies and Legon Cities as the six Accra-based clubs.

The Porcupine Warriors' first game at their new home will be a March 1 encounter with Bechem United.

