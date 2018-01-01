Asante Kotoko 2-1 Kariobangi Sharks (Agg: 2-1): Porcupine Warriors reach Confederation Cup playoff round

‘CK’ Akonnor’s outfit saw off the Kenyan opposition on Saturday to book a place in the next round of the continental championship

Asante Kotoko are through to the playoff round of the 2018-19 Caf Confederation Cup following a 2-1 home victory over Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya on Saturday.

Abdul Fatawu Safiu and Amos Frimpong netted to seal the Porcupine Warriors’ win in the first round second leg tie at the Baba Yara Stadium, the visitors’ consolation coming from Patillah Omotto.

With the first leg ending in a goalless draw in Nairobi, the Ghanaians progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Charles ‘CK’ Akonnor made two changes to the side that started the away fixture, bringing on Safiu and Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba for Martin Antwi and Guinean forward Naby Laye Keita.

On Tuesday, Henry Juma and Harrison Mwendwa netted to hand Sharks a 2-0 win over Sony Sugar FC in the Kenyan league. However, only the latter was rewarded with a place in Saturday’s XI.

After Maxwell Baakoh flashed a shot from outside the box wide for Kotoko and Sharks’ George Abege sent a header just wide, the hosts broke the deadlock in the 17th minute through Safiu, who dispossessed Geofrey Shiveka, dribbled past a second man and sent a shot into the bottom corner of the near post.

The Porcupine Warriors were, however, stunned 12 minutes later when Patillah Omotto released a ferocious drive from outside the box into the net to make it 1-1.

Ten minutes later, Kotoko restored their lead from the spot as Amos Frimpong made no mistake with his 12-yard effort after Nixon Omondi fouled Yacouba in the box.

The Kenyans mounted a late challenge for an equaliser which would have been enough to send them into the next round of the competition on away goal’s rule but Kotoko did well to protect the 2-1 score.

The Warriors are set to join 15 other winners from the first round and 14 losers from the Champions League first round into the Confederation Cup playoff round.

The draw for the playoff round will be held on Friday.