Asamoah's late defensive masterclass against Napoli draws special Inter compliments

A timely goal-line block against Gli Azzurri in the Italian topflight on Wednesday has won the Ghanaian nothing but praise

On his return to action after serving a one-match suspension, Kwadwo Asamoah showed up when it mattered most to help Inter Milan edge Napoli in the Italian Serie A on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian put up one of his best performances for the Nerazzurri as they registered a 1-0 home triumph at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The highlight of his display was undoubtedly a goal-line block to deny Piotr Zielinski and Napoli the lead and a possible match-winner a minute to full-time. That was just moments before substitute Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time to dramatically claim all points for Inter.

"For me, I saw a strong Inter side from the start to the end," Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti said.

"We deserved to win with the chances that we created, while it’s also true that we could have also lost it if Asamoah hadn’t come to the rescue.

"It was a great game, played by two teams who displayed good football and moved the ball at speed."

Wednesday's game marked Asamoah's return to action after sitting out Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw at Chievo Verona due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Article continues below

"Asamoah did well to block that shot, congratulations to him. He’s an extraordinary guy," Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic also said.

Asamoah, 30, has tallied 15 Serie A appearances - involving 14 starts - since joining the Nerazzurri from Juventus in the summer.

He is expected to keep his place in the starting XI when Spalletti's side play away to Empoli on Saturday.

