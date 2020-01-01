Asamoah Gyan: Legon Cities goalkeeper Dauda ready to give up captaincy to Black Stars legend

The shot-stopper sheds light on his club's signing of the veteran Black Stars forward

Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda has revealed he will not mind relinquishing the armband to newly-signed striker Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan, Ghana captain between 2012 and 2019, joined the Royals on domestic Transfer Deadline Day on Saturday, marking a return to the Premier League ( ) for the first time since 2003.

The 34-year-old played for Liberty Professionals during his first stint which was ended by a move to side .

"I will not hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Asamoah Gyan," Dauda, who played under the captaincy of Gyan for Ghana at multiple tournaments including the 2013 and 2014 World Cup, told Oyerepa FM.

"I don’t need management of Legon Cities to tell me that, he’s my senior and I need to give him that respect unless he doesn’t want it.

"I will give him the band anytime he’s on the pitch."

Legon are looking to make a strong impact in the GPL in the coming campaign following their struggles last season, their misery ended by the coronavirus outbreak which caused the premature termination of the term.

“I can say that we are in good shape ahead of the season after three weeks of intensive training. So we are hoping for the best for the upcoming season. We don’t have any excuse to fail because the management have done their part and it’s our turn to deliver," Dauda told Angel FM in a separate interview.

“Last season, the players disappointed big time, however, authorities have augment our squad with quality so we are praying for favour in the forthcoming season so we can get a good season and lift the team.

“Berekum has proven every club is capable of winning the league looking at what they’ve some years back. In fact, I will commend our management for the signing they’ve made this season. I believe they have done what they could and it is up to us to also do our best for the club.

“I think our current squad is way ahead of last season because they recruited seasonal players, we are looking forward to getting a good rhythm so we can start on a good note. Gyan inclusion will help the club a lot in the forthcoming season.”

Legon, formerly known as Wa All Stars, will kick off the 2020-21 league term with a home tie against Berekum Chelsea.