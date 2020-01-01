Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend plays down Legon Cities Premier League title chances

The 34-year-old shares his thoughts on his club's possibility of laying their hands on the trophy

New Legon Cities acquisition Asamoah Gyan believes the club does not automatically become title contenders by their strong presence in the transfer market.

The Royals have been hailed for what has been tagged arguably the biggest transfer deal in the Premier League ( ) by their signing of their former Sunderland and forward.

Legon went through a struggle in the league last season, their misery ended by the premature termination of the football season due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Saying you can challenge for the league is very easy," Gyan said, as reported by Footballghana.

"You can purchase all the best players in the world but without knowing what you like, we cannot be successful.

“We have to play some matches before we will know whether we can win the league or not.

"The most important thing is that management are doing their best because they’ve signed players they think can help the progress of the team."

Gyan's first and only previous stint in the GPL was with Liberty Professionals whom he left for Udinese in 2003.

"I’m a professional football player; Legon Cities is also a professional football team," the striker explained.

"They made an offer; I felt their offer will help me and the league as well. Now I’m home and will get the opportunity to see my family.

“They have a project for Ghana football and it is not going to benefit those playing in the country alone, it will benefit a lot of people.

"I’m proud to be part of Legon Cities, so as a professional footballer I’m doing my job.

"We always want to achieve something as footballers. A lot of players look up to me, seeing me on the field is a massive booster. I would try as much as possible to deliver my message and experience [to the rest of the team] so we can work together and have a good season."

Article continues below

In the last 17 years, the 34-year-old also featured for French outfit Stade Rennais, Sunderland in the English Premier League, Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai in the , Shanghai SIPG in , Turkish side Kayserispor and most recently in .

He is presently Ghana's most-capped and all-time top scorer, having made 109 international outings and found the back of the net on 51 occasions.

Legon are set to kick off the upcoming GPL season with a clash with Berekum, a match which could mark Gyan's return.