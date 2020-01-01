Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend makes goal assurance for struggling Legon Cities

The 35-year-old striker talks about early life with the Royals and his expectations in the Ghana Premier League

Legon Cities star Asamoah Gyan is positive about soon finding his scoring boots in the Premier League ( ) after making his debut for the club on Friday.

After 17 years away from the domestic championship, the veteran striker, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals, made a comeback as a second-half substitute in a 0-0 draw with .

By the result, Legon remain in search of their first win of the season, having lost one and drawn two of the three games played thus far.

“I’m just enjoying my football, I just want to enjoy myself, I want to help Legon Cities. This is my new club so I just want to be playing football,” Gyan said, as reported by Footballghana.

“As a striker, of course, people might be expecting goals from me but the goals will come.

"We are still working, if you watch Legon Cities I think 85 per cent of our players are new, we are still getting to know each other.

"Tactically we are working but I think now we are understanding what we want to do. The technical team have done a great job.

"It’s been a short while but now they are beginning to understand what is at stake. So, we just hope the next game goes well.”

In 2003, Gyan netted 10 goals for Liberty Professionals in the GPL before moving to join Italian side .

He has since gone on to grace the pitch for Stade Rennais in , English side Sunderland, United Arab Emirates sides Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai, Chinese team Shanghai SIPG and Kayserispor in .

Most recently, he featured for Indian club , with whom he parted ways in January after a short spell.

“I am very much excited to be back home. This is where the name, Asamoah Gyan started and it feels great to play in the league again after 17-years, ” Gyan said after Friday's landmark appearance.

“I am very much satisfied with the game tonight. It’s a positive one. We need to approach the next game with this same mentality and I believe soon the wins will come.”

Gyan could make his first start for Legon in their match week four encounter with Dreams FC.