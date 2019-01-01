Asamoah Gyan back to training with Kayserispor

The Black Stars captain appears to have put another injury woe behind him with few weeks to the 2019 Afcon final qualifier

Asamoah Gyan has returned to group training with his Turkish club Kayserispor after spending about four weeks on the sidelines with injury.

He is available for selection when the Anatolian Star face Goztepe on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig, according to manager Hikmet Karaman.

The Ghana captain has been battling with injuries since moving to Turkey in 2017. He has featured only seven times for the club this season in the top flight, scoring one goal.

With Ghana preparing for next month’s final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya, although a dead rubber because both teams have qualified, Gyan could be included in the final roster by coach Kwesi Appiah.