Asamoah Gyan assesses Legon Cities' Ghana Premier League challenge as debut beckons

The veteran striker looks ahead to the matchday three duel against Medeama

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan believes the club's early struggles in the Premier League ( ) is partly due to offensive inadequacies as he nears his debut for the side.

The Ghana legend joined The Royals on a one-year deal in October but has had to bid his time to play his first game for the club due to a lack of match fitness.

Without the Black Stars all-time scorer, the Accra-based outfit has been unable to score in open play in two games so far; they relied on a penalty to hold Berekum to a 1-1 draw on matchday one before falling 3-0 to Great Olympics, leading to the sacking of coach Goran Barjaktarevic.

“For me I think it's something about our attitude," Gyan told Legon Cities FC TV.

"We weren’t giving enough and I think the players have agreed with me. We’ve had a couple of meetings and everybody agrees with our attitude approaching games [being a problem].

“It's rather unfortunate that we’ve gotten one point out of two games. It happens but what we need to do is we need to show our attitude and aggression - that we want to win games.

“That is how we can win games.

"Our build up play is very slow, we’re struggling offensively, we don’t create chances enough.

“That is what we are working on. Everything depends on our training. We are working on our weak points and everything so we can exhibit it on the field on matchday."

Legon have set their sights on their first three points of the season ahead of Friday's encounter with at home at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reports say Gyan is likely to feature in the matchweek three tie.

"Yeah, anything is possible. We can beat them, [Medeama],” Gyan said of Legon Cities’ chances against Medeama.

“[It's about] how we approach the game, how we are willing to play. Tactically, coaches can make their tactics but mentally, when you are not there, it will not work.

“So we have to make sure we go there with the same mentality. Give everything we have and the victory can come when we do everything right on the field and we are tactically disciplined. With effort also, I think everything will be okay."

Ghana last kicked a ball in the GPL in 2003 when he was on the books of Liberty Professionals.