Asamoah, Ekuban join Ghana training ahead of Kenya clash

Goal brings the latest news from the camp of the Black Stars ahead of Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Harambee Stars

All but one of 's invited players for Saturday's qualifier against were present for training on Wednesday as the Black Stars continue preparations for the big game.

Twenty-three players practiced under the tutelage of coach James Kwesi Appiah at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With 21 men present on the first day on Tuesday, the number has been boosted by the arrival of Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah and debutant Caleb Ekuban of Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The duo were the new faces at the Wednesday evening session, having joined camp on Tuesday night.

Royal Antwerp full-back Daniel Opare, who has earned a late invite as a replacement for the injured Andy Yiadom, remains the only missing man.

Article continues below

Reports say the academy graduate is expected in training on Thursday.

Second in Group F, one point behind leaders Kenya, Ghana are hoping to claim three points on Saturday to finish the qualifying campaign as group winners.

Both sides have already secured qualification tickets for the final tournament in in June/July ahead of the final matchday showdown.

