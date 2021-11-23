AS Roma manager Mourinho's $800 sneaker gift to Afena-Gyan goes viral

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has gifted Ghana youngster Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan with $800 sneakers after his screamer in the Serie A game last weekend, the 2-0 win over Genoa at Luigi Ferraris Municipal Stadium.

The experienced tactician had promised to gift the teenager the aforementioned present if he gets a goal on Sunday.

It was enough motivation for the 18-year-old who was introduced in the 74th minute in place of Eldor Shomurodov with the score still at 0-0. But in the 82nd minute, the substitute converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's assist to give his team the lead.

With seconds to go, the West African completed his brace to ensure the Mourinho-led charges went home with maximum points.

A couple of hours later, a video of the Portuguese coach gifting the attacker the sneakers was posted on GOAL's social media platform.

The readers have positively reacted to the gesture and here are some of the comments posted under the video on Facebook.

"One Jose...the love you have shown to our African players [deserves] respect. God bless you... one day we will like to see you in Africa," - Diamond Chuks.

"This is amazing. I hope Felix Afena-Gyan will repay him on the pitch when he needs him more. Special one Jose Mourinho," - Mightty Alexx.

"Mourinho loves Africans because he understands what soccer means to [them]. We love to see this, and we love him; he has been great to our African players," - Salifyanji CE.

"Africans are extremely talented. Mourinho acknowledges that and since the start of his coaching career, he has always shown respect for African players," - Benson Aimar.

"Fifa need to give more attention and support for the development of African football. There are so many talents in Africa that need to be nurtured without changing their nationality into European," - Chris Manuelle Piereno.

After the Sunday win, Roma moved to fifth on 22 points after seven wins, a draw, and five losses.