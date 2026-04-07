As for the youth teams… which sides have been promoted to the Elite League?

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The line-up of clubs promoted to the Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) for the upcoming 2026–2027 season has been finalised, replacing the clubs that were relegated, led by Al-Shabab.

Four clubs were relegated from the Elite League during the current 2025–2026 season, having finished in the bottom four places in the table: Al-Adalah, Al-Raed, Al-Bukairiyah, and Al-Shabab.

Conversely, four clubs have been promoted to the Saudi Under-21 League: those that reached the semi-finals of the Kingdom’s Under-21 First Division Championship, the latest being Al-Tadhamon.

Read also: Elite League: Al-Taawoun joins the big boys... A fierce battle in the play-offs... Al-Shabab among the most notable relegated teams

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Al-Tadamon qualified for the semi-finals on Tuesday after defeating Al-Rawda on penalties, following 2-0 wins for each side in the home and away quarter-final matches.

Al-Tadhamon thus became the latest team to qualify for the Joi Elite League, following Al-Faisaly, Al-Watan and Al-Ansar.

Al-Faisaly progressed at the expense of Al-Nahda, Al-Watan after defeating Mahayel on penalties, and Al-Ansar at the expense of Al-Ta’i.

It is worth noting that Al-Ittifaq, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun have qualified directly for the quarter-finals of the Joi Elite League this season, having finished in the top four places in the table.

Meanwhile, eight teams will face off in four matches in the play-offs for the quarter-finals of the Saudi Under-21 League: Al-Fayha v Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Wehda v Al-Fateh, Neom v Al-Ittihad, and Al-Hazm v Al-Akhdoud.

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