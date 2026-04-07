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As for the youth teams… which sides have been promoted to the Elite League?

Jawwy Elite League U-21
Neom U21 vs Al Ittihad U21
Neom U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Shabab U21
Al Hilal U21
Al Nassr U21
Al Ahli U21
Saudi Arabia

Four clubs have already qualified for the Saudi Under-21 League

stc tv JawwyGetty/Goal

The line-up of clubs promoted to the Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) for the upcoming 2026–2027 season has been finalised, replacing the clubs that were relegated, led by Al-Shabab.

Four clubs were relegated from the Elite League during the current 2025–2026 season, having finished in the bottom four places in the table: Al-Adalah, Al-Raed, Al-Bukairiyah, and Al-Shabab.

Conversely, four clubs have been promoted to the Saudi Under-21 League: those that reached the semi-finals of the Kingdom’s Under-21 First Division Championship, the latest being Al-Tadhamon.

Read also: Elite League: Al-Taawoun joins the big boys... A fierce battle in the play-offs... Al-Shabab among the most notable relegated teams

Jawwy Elite League U-21
Neom U21 crest
Neom U21
Neom U21
Al Ittihad U21 crest
Al Ittihad U21
Al Ittihad U21

Watch the official trailer for the Elite Stars documentary exclusively on stc tv

Al-Tadamon qualified for the semi-finals on Tuesday after defeating Al-Rawda on penalties, following 2-0 wins for each side in the home and away quarter-final matches.

Al-Tadhamon thus became the latest team to qualify for the Joi Elite League, following Al-Faisaly, Al-Watan and Al-Ansar.

Al-Faisaly progressed at the expense of Al-Nahda, Al-Watan after defeating Mahayel on penalties, and Al-Ansar at the expense of Al-Ta’i.

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It is worth noting that Al-Ittifaq, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun have qualified directly for the quarter-finals of the Joi Elite League this season, having finished in the top four places in the table.

Meanwhile, eight teams will face off in four matches in the play-offs for the quarter-finals of the Saudi Under-21 League: Al-Fayha v Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Wehda v Al-Fateh, Neom v Al-Ittihad, and Al-Hazm v Al-Akhdoud.

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