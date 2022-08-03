Arthur Masuaku: Besiktas sign DR Congo defender on loan from West Ham United

The 28-year-old has left the Premier League side for Istanbul on a loan deal

West Ham United have confirmed the exit of defender Arthur Masuaku to Besiktas.

The Premier League outfit have explained the 28-year-old player from the Democratic Republic of Congo will join the Turkish side on a season-long loan but with an option to make the move permanent in summer 2023.

"West Ham United can confirm Arthur Masuaku has joined Besiktas," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The DR Congo international moves to the Turkish Süper Lig club on an initial season-long loan with a view to making the transfer permanent in summer 2023.

"The 28-year-old has made 129 appearances across six seasons with the Hammers, scoring two goals, since arriving from Greek side Olympiacos in August 2016. He joins a Besiktas squad coached by former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael.

"Everyone at the Club would like to wish Arthur the best for his loan spell in Istanbul."

Masuaku began his senior career with Valenciennes, and has also played for Olympiacos. He represented France at youth level before switching his allegiance to DR Congo in 2017.

He joined West Ham United on a four-year contract for a £6.2 million fee on August 8, 2016 and made his debut in a 2-1 away defeat to Chelsea on August 15, 2016.

He was first called into the DR Congo squad, for two 2018 World Cup qualification games against Tunisia.