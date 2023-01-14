'Certain people won't like it' - Arteta explains touchline theatrics ahead of north London derby

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has addressed criticism after the club was charged for the players' protestations against Newcastle and Oxford.

WHAT HAPPENED? The north London club has drawn critics of late after a couple of separate incidents saw them charged by the FA for their players' behaviour. The first came during the Premier League fixture with Newcastle after a late penalty shout was turned down, while the second came on Monday against Oxford United in the FA Cup when again, a spot-kick shout fell on deaf ears.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, the Spaniard said: "I care a lot about the reputation of the club especially. I am who I am, and I try to do my best to defend the players, defend the club and if that comes down with certain people that they won't like it. For sure, if everybody would like it, it wouldn't be very good, I think."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta added: "It's not that I don't care but I care a lot more especially when I am doing my job when I am sitting at home I care about my wife's things and people's things but you don't see that. But when I'm in the public eye I care a lot. What can we do is the best for the club and the best to defend the players and this is my role as well."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners go into the weekend's fixtures five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They'll have one eye on the Manchester derby on Saturday while they prepare for their north London derby clash at Spurs on Sunday.