Arteta angered by more handball confusion from VAR as Arsenal are denied penalty at Burnley

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Turf Moor, with some wayward finishing, defensive errors and big VAR decisions going against them

Mikel Arteta has been asking more questions of VAR and the ever-changing handball rule in Premier League football, with Arsenal seeing big decisions go against them at Burnley.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, with an eventful contest seeing both sides make mistakes and squander opportunities to take all three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring, but a glaring error from Granit Xhaka allowed Chris Wood to restore parity before second-half drama saw Arsenal denied two spot-kicks – one that the match officials missed completely and another that was rescinded on review.

What has been said?

Reflecting on a lively encounter, an irritated Arteta told BT Sport: “It's a really tough place to come on a difficult pitch, but I have to say we should have scored the big chances we had.

“When you miss the chances we had, and you do not get decisions, it is complicated to win football games. If that is not a penalty, then someone needs to explain what one is.

“From what we produced, you have to come here and win. When you do not, you have to look at yourself. We completely dominated the first half but they make it difficult with a lot of long ball.

“We generated chances and we should have won by two or three goals. If you give any hope to any team in the Premier League, they are going to take it.”

What happened at Turf Moor?

Aubameyang bundled Arsenal into a sixth-minute lead, with a low effort sneaking past Nick Pope at his near post.

The Gunners had opportunities to double their lead, most notably through Bukayo Saka, but then proceeded to shoot themselves in the foot.

In trying to play out from the back, Swiss midfielder Xhaka fired a pass through his own box into Clarets striker Wood, who could not believe his luck as the ball ricocheted into the net.

Both teams had chances after the interval, with Arsenal stepping on the gas late on.

Nicolas Pepe looked lively off the bench and felt Pieters had handled when blocking his path, but those at Stockley Park waved away protests amid ongoing confusion regarding handball regulations.

Pieters was then pulled up for supposedly using his arm inside the area, as he deflected a Pepe shot onto the crossbar, with a red card flashed in his direction.

Andre Mariner was advised to reverse both the dismissal and penalty calls, much to the relief of Burnley boss Sean Dyche as his side hung up to take a point.

Dyche said: “I'm a fan of VAR, we know it has to be streamlined but that is where it's worth its weight in gold.

“The referee couldn't wait to get his red card out today, although he is a very fine referee. That is what VAR is for.

“There wasn't a lot in it in the first half, but our defending was exceptional and we probably made the chance of the game, but their keeper made a good save.”

