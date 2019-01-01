Arsenal will spend in the summer but cannot not buy players now - Emery

Though the manager has confirmed his club isn’t in the market to spend now, that restriction will not be present after the season

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed once more that he is unlikely to buy players in January but says in the summer he will be able to spend.

The Gunners boss previously stated the club would be limited to loans in the winter window having spent heavily last January as well as this past summer.

The club’s situation has grown more desperate since, with full-back Hector Bellerin lost for the season with a knee injury.

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Inter’s Ivan Perisic, though that move is rumoured to be a loan with a purchase option in the summer.

Loans for Barcelona midfielders Denis Suarez and Malcom have also been reported, along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Christopher Nkunku, though none of those rumoured moves have materialised yet.

And Emery, despite the loss of Bellerin, has admitted he has been told he is not in a position to buy players this window, but has been assured the situation will be different in the summer.

“The club are telling me that this moment is not good to buy players,' Emery told reporters. “But the club say to me in the summer it is going to be different and we are going to have chances to spend money.”

With the close of the January window fast approaching and Arsenal’s prospects of adding players cloudy, Emery has insisted he is pleased with his squad.

Further more, he emphasised that it is his job to improve his squad as they challenge for honours in the Premier League and in Europe.

“The easiest thing for me is to ask for more players but I love to work with my players,” he said. “My challenge is to improve the players.

“I'm happy with the players, we have enough to achieve big performances in the Premier League and Europa League. In the Premier League we are pushing to be in the top four.”

Arsenal are in action Tuesday against Cardiff before traveling to the Etihad on Sunday to face Manchester City.