Arsenal vs Fiorentina: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners will try to make it three wins from three after a positive start to their pre-season campaign

continue their pre-season campaign with an ICC match against at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday.

The Gunners have already chalked up victories over the and this summer, and are aiming to make it three in a row before meeting in midweek.

The Viola, meanwhile, finished last season in woeful form but scored a 2-1 win over Guadalajara earlier this week to boost their morale ahead of this clash against the Premier League side.

Game Arsenal vs Fiorentina Date Saturday, July 20 Time 11pm BST / 6pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match can be streamed via ESPN+. It is not being broadcast on TV.

US TV channel Online stream n/a ESPN+

In the UK, the match will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and available to stream on Premier Sports HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Bellerin, Jenkinson, Chambers, Sokratis, Mustafi, Holding, Mavropanos, Medley, Monreal, Kolasinac, Thompson, Maitland-Niles Midfielders Xhaka, Burton, Olayinka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Nelson, Smith Rowe Forwards Martinelli, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, John-Jules

Unai Emery heaped praise on the club’s young stars after their win over Bayern Munich and confirmed that he will use them extensively in this fixture.

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny have not travelled due to recent international commitments, while Laurent Koscielny is in dispute with the club and will not feature.

Position Fiorentina squad Goalkeepers Dragowski, Terracciano Defenders Milenkovic, Pezzella, Hugo, Rasmussen, Ceccherini, Hristov, Hancko, Terzic, Venuti, Biraghi Midfielders Benassi, Zurkowski, Dabo, Cristoforo, Castrovilli, Saponara, Eysseric, Medja, Montiel, Lakti Forwards Sottil, Chiesa, Simeone, Vlahovic, Baez

Cristobal Montiel is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury in Fiorentina’s previous outing.

Meanwhile, Marco Benassi and Gaetano Castrovilli should shake minor problems to be involved in the squad.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are warm 10/11 favourites at Bet365. Fiorentina can be backed at 14/5 while a draw is priced at 13/5.

Match Preview

Arsenal can tell that they have made a positive start to pre-season by the fact that the greatest concern for them is the state of Mesut Ozil’s hair.

The former international playmaker has admitted that a lost bet with Alexandre Lacazette has resulted in him bleaching his locks peroxide blonde, but on the field everything has so far gone smoothly for the Gunners, who have picked up wins over the Colorado Rapids and Bayern Munich.

Additionally, they appear to be making progress in the transfer window, with a deal for ’s William Saliba apparently nearing after made a bid to hijack the move, while slow headway seems to be being made with regards their swoop to sign Kieran Tierney from .

Arsenal, it seems, will have a youthful look to them this season – at least that is what manager Unai Emery intends if the youngsters continue to perform well this summer.

“Our responsibility in this club for the history, present and future is to give young players a chance. If they deserve minutes they'll get minutes. I’m very happy with them and their work,” he said after the victory over the champions.

“We are going to play against Fiorentina on Saturday and will use young players. It's another chance for them to show us how they can respond.

“For them it's important that each match and each training they give us their performance and energy. We have the responsibility with the young players to give them chances.”

With three weeks before Emery has to name a side to face Newcastle in the opening weekend of league action, the Spaniard still has time to finalise his plans, while their opponents in Charlotte, Fiorentina, are still in the early stages of their preparations.

After finishing last term on a 14-match winless run, any victories are welcome for the Florence outfit, as new owner Rocco Commisso seemed to suggest after watching his side overcome Guadalajara 2-1 thanks to efforts from Giovanni Simeone and Riccardo Sottil.

Article continues below

“I thought we’d lose because the Mexicans can play,” he admitted, frankly.

Fiorentina once again go into the weekend’s match as outsiders and it would be an even greater upset if they could overcome an in-form Arsenal.