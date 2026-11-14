Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres sets sights on shattering Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s all-time Sweden goalscoring record

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Viktor Gyokeres has sensational form in front of goal for Sweden, and the Arsenal striker is now looking at the very top of the record books. The forward believes he has what it takes to eventually overtake the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the greatest scorer in his nation's history.

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Hunting the crown of a legend

Gyokeres is currently in the form of his life for the Swedish national team, and the Arsenal forward has admitted he is targeting Ibrahimovic’s long-standing goalscoring record. The former AC Milan and Manchester United icon retired with 62 goals for the Blagult, a figure that has long seemed untouchable for any modern Swedish attacker. However, Gyokeres has been finding the net with such regularity that the conversation has shifted toward the impossible becoming possible.

The Arsenal star currently boasts 25 goals in 41 senior appearances for his country, a clinical ratio that has seen him surge up the all-time rankings. During the most recent international break, he managed four goals in four matches, and he enters Saturday's fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina having scored in seven consecutive Nations League outings. When asked if catching Ibrahimovic is a realistic ambition, the 28-year-old was confident about his chances over the long term.

"Of course it is possible," he stated, as quoted by Fotbollskanalen. "Yes, if I continue playing and play for a longer period. So yes, of course it's possible. It's a goal to work towards, 100 percent. It has felt good with that part. It is clear that I want to continue on that track and score goals for the national team. It's a fantastic feeling. It can't get much better than that."

Climbing the all-time rankings

Gyokeres is rapidly approaching the top ten list of Sweden's greatest ever marksmen. If the Arsenal man manages to find the net three more times, he will leapfrog Swedish footballing icons Agne Simonsson and Tomas Brolin to sit ninth in the all-time standings. His recent streak is a testament to the tactical system implemented by Graham Potter, which has allowed the striker to flourish as the focal point of the attack alongside Liverpool's Alexander Isak.

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The forward is clearly enjoying his football under the new regime and is determined to keep his scoring streak alive during the current Nations League campaign. Discussing his run of goals in seven straight tournament games, he admitted with a smile: "I have thought about it anyway. That is the plan."

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Next matches SWE UEFA Nations League B 14:45 BIH

Nations League promotion at stake

Individual records are not the only thing on the line during this international window, as Sweden aim to secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League. A victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday would guarantee Sweden the top spot in their group and a move up to Division A. For Gyokeres, competing against the world's elite nations is the natural next step for this developing squad as they look to build momentum ahead of future major tournaments.

After the clash in Solna, the Swedish squad will travel to face Poland on Tuesday to wrap up their current schedule. The focus remains on collective success, but the shadow of Ibrahimovic's 62-goal haul continues to loom as a major motivation for the Arsenal striker. "That's where you want to be, of course. Like the other nations that are in the Nations League. We want to play against the biggest nations. Measure ourselves," Gyokeres said.

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Potter’s tactical evolution

Potter has successfully integrated a host of high-level talents into his starting eleven, with Gyokeres serving as the spearhead. The manager confirmed that despite some minor individual training earlier in the week, Gyokeres is fully fit and available for selection. "Everyone is available. There are no problems," Potter stated when providing an update on the squad's condition.

This news will be a major boost for the fans who are eager to see the forward continue his pursuit of history. While he still has 37 goals to find to match the legend, his current trajectory suggests that the "impossible" record might finally be under genuine threat from the man they call "Bulten."