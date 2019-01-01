Arsenal urged to take £10m Claude-Maurice ‘gamble’ by former frontman

Jeremie Aliadiere believes another raid on Lorient could deliver rich rewards for the Gunners, with a 21-year-old forward said to be on their radar

have been urged to take a “gamble” on Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice, with Jeremie Aliadiere considering the 21-year-old to be a potential £10 million ($13m) bargain for the Gunners.

Those in north London have enjoyed success in the past when treading a familiar transfer path.

Back in 2010, Laurent Koscielny was acquired from Lorient and has gone on to take in over 350 appearances and become club captain.

Matteo Guendouzi then made a similar move during the summer of 2018, with the 20-year-old midfielder settling quickly in north London to earn plenty of plaudits.

It could be that Arsenal return to a favoured French market for another promising talent in the current window, with the Gunners one of several clubs being linked with Claude-Maurice.

Aliadiere told football.london of the highly-rated frontman, who netted 14 times in Ligue 2 last season: “For the money that we talk about I think he'll make it. It's about taking a gamble now when other teams aren't prepared to.

“The market has gone so crazy in the last few years. If you want a top level international, it's nothing cheaper than £40m.

“If they've only got £45m to spend you've got to shop differently, go a bit younger and sign players from second divisions. He's a good player and has really good qualities.

“At a club like Arsenal that gives chances to young players, it would be a good step for him.”

Aliadiere, who started his professional career with Arsenal and ended it with Lorient, believes Claude-Maurice boasts all of the qualities required to be a success in the Premier League.

He added: “I remember incredible quick feet, a technical player.

“Technically he was amazing. The only thing - he was young at the time - was making the right decision, passing when you need to pass. He was dribbling all the time when I was there. But he's a very sharp, skilful player.

“He didn't always play the game in the way Lorient like to play the game, pass, movement. He was taking the ball and dribbling past everybody. He had qualities and was a really good young player, but he had a lot to learn.

“He was very light, skinny, I wondered if it would take a bit of adaptation time if he came to the UK. But don't get me wrong, he has great potential.

“You don't have to be massive, big and strong to play in the Premier League, but you've got to be able to take a challenge and a tackle.”