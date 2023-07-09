USMNT & Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun back on RB Leipzig's transfer radar

RB Leipzig are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Arsenal and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun back on RB Leipzig's radar

Alternative option to Lois Openda

Cheaper transfer option for the German club

WHAT HAPPENED: Balogun has reportedly been placed on the transfer list by Arsenal, despite impressing on loan at Reims last season, and RB Leipzig are among the clubs to have been linked with the USMNT star. Leipzig initially identified Lens forward Lois Openda as their primary target ahead of Balogun, but Bild reports that they have seen four bids for the Belgian rejected - with the last one coming in at €44m. Leipzig are reluctant to spend that much, which is why they are now considering Balogun again as a cut-price alternative.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's desire for regular playing time has reportedly prompted him to explore other opportunities away from Arsenal. RB Leipzig's interest in the young striker suggests that they see potential in his abilities and view him as a suitable addition to their squad.

WHAT NEXT: The potential transfer of Balogun to RB Leipzig is still subject to various factors, including whether or not Leipzig decide to drop all interest in Openda. Balogun has also been strongly linked with Chelsea and Serie A duo Juventus and Inter Milan.