Arsenal stars Ozil and Kolasinac attacked by carjackers in attempted robbery

The north London outfit have confirmed the pair are safe after they were the victims of an attack by a gang of assailants on motorbikes

starts Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are both safe after being attacked by reportedly armed would-be carjackers in London.

Ozil was driving his black Mercades G Class 4x4 near Golders Green Road when he was boxed in by scooter-gang reportedly armed with knives.

The Arsenal playmaker then fled his car to take shelter in a nearby Turkish resturaunt called Likya, while Kolasinac, seated in the passenger’s seat, appeared to fight some of the attackers.

A video that has surfaced on social media of the incident appears to show -Herzegovina international Kolasinac scuffle with one helmet-clad assailant and then, as the car pulls away, he charges another.

The remainder of the assailants fled empty-handed after staff from the resturaunt came to the aid of Ozil and Kolasinac.

Police soon arrived at the scene, blocking off the road to search for the assailants.

Both players avoided injury and did not need medical treatment, with Arsenal providing a statement to Goal saying: “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

The Arsenal duo both provided statements to police, and then departed the scene.

An incident took place in London today where Arsenal's Mesut Ozil was the victim of an attempted car-jacking.



Footage appears to show Sead Kolasinac fighting off attackers.



Arsenal comment: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”pic.twitter.com/38Y2l4FJro — Goal (@goal) July 25, 2019

Police also confirmed an incident with assailants on motorbikes had occurred, though they have yet to make any arrests in the case.

The statement from the Metropolitan police said: “Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm on Thursday, July 25 to reports of an attempted robbery.

“It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Ozil and Kolasinac only recently returned to London, having both been involved in Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States, which concluded on Tuesday.

It is understood that the incident is unlikely to affect Unai Emery's remaining plans for the build-up to the new campaign, with the Gunners back in action at the Emirates Stadium against on Sunday.

They begin their Premier League campaign on August 11 with a visit to Newcastle.