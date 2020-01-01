Arsenal star Aubameyang has a bit of Ian Wright in him – Gary Neville

The Gabonese forward has been lauded for his work ethic and goalscoring abilities since he joined the Gunners from Dortmund in January 2018

Former defender Gary Neville has lauded star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his hard work on and off the ball.

Aubameyang produced a man-of-match display on Sunday as his brace guided Mikel Arteta’s side to a 3-2 win over at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Gunners this season with his tally of 19 goals in 30 games across all competitions.

While praising his latest performance against Carlo Ancelotti's men, Neville admitted that the 2017 African Footballer of the Year has been incredible since his arrival from .

"You talk about Arsenal lacking characters and lacking leadership, I think this guy has everything you would want," Neville told Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.

"There's a bit of Ian Wright in him, there's a bit of nastiness in him. I think in his interviews after a game he shows personality and character.

"He works hard off the ball, he works hard on the ball and if you look at his minutes per goals, and this is Premier League history, Aguero is at the very top, there's Harry Kane and Thierry Henry, and he's one minute behind Henry.

"He's also ahead of Mohamed Salah, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Gabriel Jesus, who has got a great record at .

"This performance from Auabmeyang is unbelievable over two-and-a-half years. He's not mentioned as world-class, we don't mention him as a Premier League great, but I think we have to."

Neville also feels the 30-year-old is not getting enough commendations for his contributions compared to trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

"Including me, we have stopped short of announcing Aubameyang as world-class. We're happy to go with [Sergio] Aguero, we're happy to go with [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino, [Harry] Kane… all these players who have graced the Premier League in the last two or three seasons,” he continued.

"I feel that Aubameyang doesn't get that same credit and maybe it's something that comes from when he first entered into English football. It was a case of, 'why didn't any of the top clubs want him? How did Arsenal get him? Is there something wrong with him? Why didn't [Jurgen] Klopp take him to Anfield?' All these questions were being asked. I asked them myself.

"But now we're talking about a really high level of performance over a couple of years and [against ], I thought it was a brilliant performance from him. Not just his goals, which he took really well, but also the shift that he put in."