Arsenal squad numbers 2023-24 in full

GOAL runs down the full list of shirt numbers in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad for the 2023/24 season, including new recruits Rice, Timber & Havertz.

Arsenal head into the 2023/24 campaign looking to go one step better, after finishing second to treble-winners Manchester City last season.

The Gunners were in the lead for the majority of the season before being overtaken by Pep Guardiola's juggernaut. They now have to go again and have shown ambition in the off-season.

Mikel Arteta’s top targets were identified and bedded in before they set sail for their pre-season tour - Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber have all arrived, with more expected to follow, but what shirt numbers have the new arrivals claimed at Emirates?

Havertz and Rice took No. 26 and 41, respectively, while Jurrien Timber was handed No. 12, with former holder William Saliba moving to No. 2 off the back of establishing himself as a mainstay last season.

While fans will certainly hope to welcome a couple more new signings this summer, the Gunners are also actively looking to trim their bloated squad as well, which could lead to a reshuffling of the squad numbers ahead of the new season.

Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.

Arsenal squad numbers

Jersey number rules are somewhat flexible in the Premier League. Players can don any number between 1 and 99, provided it is distinctive within their registered squad.

Generally speaking, first-team players tend to take up shirt numbers between 1 and 30, but there are exceptions to this custom. One such example is Declan Rice, who wore number 41 at West Ham and has continued with it at the Emirates.

Oleksandr Zinchenko held the previous highest squad number at Arsenal, picking 35 when he joined the Gunners in 2022. Winter arrival Leandro Trossard and Jorginho chose 19 and 20, respectively, which clashes with Nicolas Pepe and Nuno Tavares' shirt numbers.

However, the fringe duo is not expected to be a part of Mikel Arteta's 25-man Premier League squad for the upcoming season.

No. Player Position 1 Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper 2 William Saliba Defender 3 Kieran Tierney Defender 4 Benjamin White Defender 5 Thomas Partey Midfielder 6 Gabriel Magalhaes Defender 7 Bukayo Saka Forward 8 Martin Odegaard Midfielder 9 Gabriel Jesus Forward 10 Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder 11 Gabriel Martinelli Forward 12 Jurrien Timber Defender 13 Alex Runar Runarsson Goalkeeper 14 Eddie Nketiah Forward 15 Jakub Kiwior Defender 16 Rob Holding Defender 17 Cedric Defender 18 Takehiro Tomiyasu Defender 19 Leandro Trossard Forward 19 Nicolas Pepe Forward 20 Jorginho Midfielder 20 Nuno Tavares Defender 21 Fabio Vieira Midfielder 23 Albert Sambi Lokonga Midfielder 24 Reiss Nelson Forward 25 Mohamed Elneny Midfielder 26 Folarin Balogun Forward 27 Marquinhos Midfielder 29 Kai Havertz Forward 30 Matt Turner Goalkeeper 31 Karl Hein Goalkeeper 33 Arthur Okonkwo Goalkeeper 35 Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender 41 Declan Rice Midfielder