‘Arsenal so bad at the back & need two defenders in’ – Nicholas picks out priority before deadline day

The former Gunners star has taken aim at David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi, but is a big fan of Gabriel Martinelli at the opposite end of the field

“need two defenders in”, says Charlie Nicholas, with Mikel Arteta’s side considered to be “so bad at the back”.

The Gunners are running out of time in which to get January additions on board.

A distinct lack of movement in north London suggests that a late scramble for signatures could be on the cards.

Arteta has even conceded that the deadline could pass with no reinforcements acquired at Emirates Stadium.

Nicholas believes that would be a worrying end to the window, with it still abundantly clear that defensive leaks need to be plugged.

The former Gunners told Sky Sports after seeing Arsenal breached on two occasions in a 2-2 derby draw with Chelsea on Tuesday – a game in which David Luiz saw red against his former club: “There’s not much time to go [in the January transfer window], but I’d like to see some defenders in.

“We need two defenders in.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful but you see David Luiz and you see the mess Shkodran Mustafi made for the goal. It’s still evident that Arsenal are so bad at the back.

“Hector Bellerin coming back is obviously a boost but there are problems all over the defensive set-up. We need defenders to come in and help the current situation.”

While having serious concerns about those at the back, Nicholas is feeling positive about things at the opposite end of the field.

Gabriel Martinelli continues to star in his debut season in , with the 18-year-old Brazilian considered to be a superstar in the making.

Former frontman Nicholas said of the South American, who netted a spectacular solo goal at Stamford Bridge: “We’ve got so many good young players.

“I like Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson but this lad [Martinelli] will be the number nine.

“He will be Arsenal’s number nine, I’m convinced of that. He will eventually be ’s number nine as well. He looks that good.

“The pace and composure was breathtakingly good. His record so far is fabulous so, yeah, he’s a superstar.”

Arsenal, who remain 10th in the Premier League table at present, are about to turn their attention to matters and a fourth-round date with Bournemouth on Monday.