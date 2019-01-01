‘Arsenal should be in for Sancho’ – Merson wants Gunners in transfer mix with Man Utd & City

The Borussia Dortmund winger is attracting interest from the Premier League, with a former England international expecting a scramble to be sparked

should be putting themselves in the mix to sign Jadon Sancho if a transfer door is opened, says Paul Merson, but Manchester rivals United and City are likely to provide stiff competition.

The winger has been heavily linked with a big-money return to the Premier League after he previously took the brave decision to leave City for Germany after seeing his path to first-team football blocked.

Merson believes Pep Guardiola would be keen on bringing the 19-year-old back to the Etihad Stadium, especially if Leroy Sane leaves the Blues, but other destinations in could be found.

The former Arsenal and Three Lions forward told the Daily Star of a teenage talent “ripping it up” for club and country to attract interest from afar: “Jadon Sancho has the world at his feet and there’s going to be an almighty auction for him next summer at this rate.

“You have to respect what he did going to for game time. It’s a hard league, a new culture, and he’s been ripping it up.

“A lot of players just stick around picking up their wages whether they’re playing or not. But he wanted to play and he’s reaping the reward.

“When you leave a Premier League club to go abroad you’re in danger of going out of sight out of mind but he’s done so well he thoroughly deserves to be in the England team.

“I like his confidence. He beats players, and he knows the game. He has composure as well as pace. He doesn’t make bad choices when he gets into dangerous positions.

“I think we’ll see him back in the Premier League sooner rather than later. I doubt he’ll be available in January but next summer there will be a queue of clubs lining up.

“ seem to like him, and Arsenal certainly should. But might even be tempted to bring him back.

Article continues below

“If Leroy Sane ends up leaving they will need someone young, quick and talented to replace him and Sancho looks the perfect fit.”

Arsenal have already invested heavily bolstering their attacking unit, with a club-record £72 million ($90m) deal done for Nicolas Pepe over the summer.

He has joined the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Emirates Stadium, but Unai Emery may feel that he could fit another player of Sancho’s ilk into his squad if the opportunity presents itself.