‘Arsenal season ended when Partey got injured’ – Fans bemoan absence of Ghana star after Newcastle United defeat
Arsenal fans have seemingly agreed that the team’s season ended the day they lost midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Kieran Tierney to respective injuries.
The Gunners’ push for a Champions League spot for next season took a major blow on Monday night after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.
Two second-half goals – first, an own goal by defender Ben White and Bruno Guimaraes’s effort – ensured Arsenal will head into their last fixture of the season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on May 22, two points behind fourth-placed and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
The defeat against the Magpies has left Arsenal supporters lamenting the absence of the 28-year-old Ghana international, who picked up a knee injury in their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on April 4 at Selhurst Park.
Since the injury to Partey, Arsenal have struggled for consistency in the top-flight, and out of the eight matches they have featured in without the former Atletico Madrid player, they have managed four wins, and four defeats.
Below is how Arsenal fans remembered Partey on Twitter after the defeat.
Despite not recovering from injury yet, another supporter claimed the Gunners should have risked Partey to feature in the away game against the Magpies while another group called on the club to secure quality signings as back-up in the midfield position.
Meanwhile, one supporter questioned why Arsenal signed Partey whereas he has never been available to help the team when playing in decisive matches.
However, this set of supporters disagreed with the above fan, insisting Arsenal without the Black Star is totally nothing and in a mess, while another lamented lack of composure and maturity in the squad.
Are you in agreement that Arsenal’s season ended when Partey got injured? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.