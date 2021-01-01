Arsenal on best away form in 89 years with Slavia Prague mauling

The Gunners have scored at least three goals in each of their last four matches in all competitions

Arsenal are on their most prolific run of away form in almost 89 years after their Europa League success against Slavia Prague.

The Gunners sealed their place in the Europa League semi-finals with a 4-0 away win on Thursday thanks to an Alexandre Lacazette double and goals from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka.

The victory saw Mikel Arteta's team win the tie 5-1 on aggregate to set up a clash against Villarreal in the final four.

Arsenal on fire away from home

The win in Czech Republic is the fourth away game in a row in which the north London side have scored three or more goals.

Arteta's men netted three times in matches at Olympiacos, West Ham and Sheffield United in the lead up to Thursday's success.

4 - Arsenal have scored at least three goals in four consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since December 1932 (a run of five). Synergy. pic.twitter.com/n8y2ugc8Mz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2021

The last time Arsenal went on a stream of scoring three or more goals away from home was in December 1932, which was a run of five.

Lacazette nets another double

Lacazette has now scored a double twice in a row, having also netted twice in the 3-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday.

The last time he scored two or more in consecutive games was at the end of his time at Lyon in 2017. The France international scored two goals in three games in a row for the Ligue 1 side.

He has now scored 17 times in the knockout stages of the Europa League since the 2010 and only Radamel Falcao and Kevin Gameiro have netted more.

Saka impressing in Europa League

Meanwhile, Saka's goal took his tally in the Europa League up to four.

No teenager has scored more in Europe for Arsenal, with only Charlie George and Ray Kennedy matching his figure.

