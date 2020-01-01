'Arsenal need someone better than Bellerin' - Gunners full-back must 'learn how to be a good defender', says Adams

A club legend has questioned the Spaniard's positional sense in the wake of a damaging North London Derby defeat to Tottenham

"need someone better" than Hector Bellerin, according to Tony Adams, who says the Gunners full-back must "learn how to be a good defender".

Mikel Arteta saw his Arsenal team slip to 15th in the Premier League table after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham in Sunday's North London Derby .

Spurs took the lead with only 13 minutes on the clock via a stunning Son Heung-min strike, with the South Korean allowed to drive towards the penalty area after picking up a Harry Kane pass near the halfway line before curling an unstoppable effort past Bernd Leno.

The Gunners dominated possession thereafter, but struggled to find a way through the home side's stubborn rearguard, and found themselves caught on the counterattack once again just before half-time.

Son turned provider for Harry Kane to power home a fierce drive from a tight angle following a swift break, leaving Arteta's men with a mountain to climb in the second period.

Arsenal were unable to find a way back into the match despite their constant pressure, with ultimately returning to the top of the standings after picking up their seventh win of the season.

Adams singled out Bellerin for criticism after the final whistle, insisting the Spaniard plays more like a winger than a right-back before pointing the finger of blame at him for failing to track back for Son's opener.

"You’ve got Cedric in from , what’s that recruitment going on? You need someone who is better than Hector. Or if you think that Hector is, then work with him," the Gunners legend told Premier League Productions .

"Don’t get him on the right-wing, say sit there morning and afternoon with the kid and make him a full-back. He’s no better or no worse than Lee Dixon when he came to the club, Hector Bellerin.

"We had little Lee Dixon, he was up that right-wing playing like a right-winger. I went, 'Oi Dicko, come here. Sit here, learn your job. First and foremost, stop that ball going in the back of the net'.

"Where was Hector when the first goal went in? He was up the pitch! Do your job first. Learn how to be a good defender, keep clean sheets and take it from there."

Arsenal must now dust themselves down ahead of a group-stage clash against Dundalk on Thursday, which comes three days before a must-win home fixture against in the top flight.