'I’m still growing and still learning' - Iwobi keen to improve Arsenal goal return

The forward has netted just thrice so far this season, and he is eager to improve in the face of a barrage of criticisms

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi is keen on improving his output in the final third.

Goalscoring has not been the Nigeria international's strongest trait. But, with direct contributions to 10 goals [three goals and seven assists] so far this season, the midfielder has already equalled his entire total from last season - as he also recorded three goals and created seven others in 38 appearances.

However, Iwobi who has been faced with several criticisms of late, especially after his underwhelming performance against Manchester City, has acknowledged the need to be more prolific.

“I’d like to say I’ve been involved in a few goals this season, even it’s not the assist or the goal, I’ve been getting a few pre-assists which go unnoticed. But at the end of the day as long as the team does well, that’s my main concern," Iwobi told club website.

“I would say each day I’m still growing and still learning, but negatives, obviously they’re always going to criticise me for my goals and assists, which I need to add to my game if I want to be compared with the people I’m playing with.

“The main thing is just to remain calm. We’ve even been doing some mental work to remain calm under pressure and calm when I’m on the pitch, and this is something I’ve been working on, not just in football but also off the pitch as well.

“Now I’ve done it I look back and it wasn’t easy, especially with the things I had to go through, so I can always say it’s going to be hard, but the rewards are definitely worth it.

“All I know is that playing for Arsenal to me is always going to be an honour. I’m always proud to represent this club and wear the badge.”

Iwobi will hope to win over his critics when Arsenal visit Huddersfield Town for their next Premier League game on Saturday.