Arsenal & Man City-linked Zakaria has 'a lot of offers', confirm Borussia Monchengladbach

Denis Zakaria has been made "a lot of offers" to move on from Borussia Monchengladbach, sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed, amid links with Manchester City and Arsenal.

In addition, the Bundesliga outfit remain hopeful of retaining World Cup winner Matthias Ginter, amid speculation that he could depart Borussia-Park this transfer window.

Both players are on deals through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign, leaving Gladbach with the choice of whether to keep or sell with both - but in the case of Zakaria, Eberl has admitted that numerous bids have been received for the Switzerland international.

"There are a lot of offers [for Zakaria], so we'll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days and weeks," Eberl told a press conference ahead of the club's DFB-Pokal game with Kaiserslautern.

Eberl also provided an update on Ginter, stating: "We are in talks with him. We are interested in keeping him."

However, Eberl struck a more cautious tone on whether the security of the centre-back's future was a done deal, adding: "Whether it works out remains to be seen."

Zakaria and Ginter set to reap Euro 2020 form?

After something of an underwhelming domestic campaign that saw Gladbach fall shy of European football qualification for this term, both players went on to impress during Euro 2020.

Ginter - a Brazil 2014 winner as a member of Joachim Low's Germany squad, despite not playing a single minute of the tournament - was one of the brighter spots for his nation as they were knocked out in the last 16.

Zakaria, meanwhile, also impressed for Switzerland, though was ultimately at fault for an own goal in the quarter-finals against Spain, as his country were eventually edged out on penalties.

Their performances have helped them further catch the eye of several suitors, and with their deals coming to a close next summer, Gladbach may opt to sell up now in order to avoid both leaving on a free transfer in just under a year.

